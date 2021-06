GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have arrested another man over the break-in at the official residence of Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang in Jalan Park, Pulau Tikus here on Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the 32-year-old man, the fifth suspect to be nabbed over the case, was detained in Balik Pulau early today.

With the latest arrest, he said police believe they have solved the case.

“Police have also seized several items believed to have been stolen from the official residence,” Sahabudin said when contacted.

All the suspects are under remand and the case is being investigated under Section 457 and 379A of the Penal Code.

Police at 10.15 am yesterday arrested four men at a house in Jalan Pantai Bersih, Butterworth, including a pair of siblings, in connection with the break-in.

The suspects aged between 27 and 37 were detained about an hour after police received a report on the incident, and with the arrests, also seized several items stolen from Yew’s residence.

According to police sources, Yew’s family members only became aware of the incident at 9 am after finding the place in a mess.

Branded handbags, laptops and a Honda CRV vehicle were among the valuables stolen.

CCTV footage showed several men breaking into the double-storey house at 5 am and escaping with valuables, including the vehicle. — Bernama