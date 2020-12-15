Another two, including enforcement agency director nabbed in corruption probe

PUTRAJAYA: Two individuals, including a director of an enforcement agency, have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist investigations in connection with a corruption case involving approval and special exemption to several companies to carry heavy grade oil in national waters.

The enforcement agency director was remanded for four days starting today until Dec 18 while a company director was remanded for five days until Dec 19 to assist in the investigation.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order after hearing the MACC application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, here today.

According to an MACC source, the two men, aged between 50 and 60, were detained at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya when they came to give their statements.

The government agency director was suspected to have received bribes monthly between 2019 and 2020, from shipping company managers in return for not inspecting ships carrying out refueling activities in Malaysian waters.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, a deputy director-general with the Datuk title, who was remanded last Friday (Dec 11) for the same case, had his remand extended until Dec 18.

Four other suspects, including a division secretary of a government department and a shipping company director with the title of Datuk Seri who were issued a five-day remand from the same date, were released on bail of between RM9,000 and RM15,000.

According to the MACC based on the investigation, the two senior government officials were believed to have abused their position and power by issuing exemption letters to certain companies without the knowledge and approval of the Transport Minister.

The act was also carried out without the knowledge of the director-general of the department who had previously issued an order prohibiting the use of single-hull, double-bottom vessels in transporting heavy grade oil in Malaysian waters. — Bernama