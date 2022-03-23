Ant Group appoints new regional head for SE Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Ant Group announced on March 23 the appointment of Jia Hang as the regional general manager for Southeast Asia. The newly created role extends Ant Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its talent and capability building in the region and its commitment to better support individuals and local and regional businesses, especially SMEs to ride the wave of the digital economy.

“Amid a stronger push for businesses to recover and thrive by advancing digitally to innovate for the future, we must be right at where our customers are. Through continuous and close collaborations with both public and private sectors in the region, we are dedicated to helping local businesses succeed with our talents, know-how and digital capabilities,” said Jia Hang on his appointment.

“Leveraging Alipay+, and together with an ecosystem of established industry partners, we are committed to supporting global merchants, including regional ones to better serve over one billion SE Asian consumers by connecting them with their favourite e-wallets and other mobile payment methods. We also look forward to contributing in nurturing local tech talents with initiatives such as 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion,” he added.

10x1000 Tech for Inclusion is an open and global fintech training platform that enables learners to become drivers of digital economic growth. Its mission is to train 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for the next ten years. 10x1000 is a philanthropic initiative launched jointly by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Alipay in 2018.

Based in Singapore, Ant Group’s regional headquarter for Southeast Asia, Jia Hang is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in payments and financial technology.

He has played a number of important roles in Ant Group’s international operations since 2015. His most recent responsibilities include overseeing the global operation of WorldFirst, a leader in international business payments, and leading the payments solution team to support global and regional e-commerce marketplaces.