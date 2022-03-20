Anthony Loke is new DAP sec-gen, Lim Guan Eng chairman

SHAH ALAM: Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook(pix) has been announced as the new DAP secretary-general replacing Lim Guan Eng, who was elected as the party’s national chairman at the 17th DAP National Congress here.

Loke, who was previously the party’s national organising secretary, replaces Guan Eng who could not be re-elected to the post as the party's constitution only allowed a person to be secretary-general for a maximum of three terms.

The former transport minister was earlier elected to the CEC Central Executive Committee (CEC) after garnering 1,625 votes, while Guan Eng got 1,311 votes.

The decision was announced by the Speaker of the 17th DAP National Congress, Chiew Chiu Sing, at a press conference following the meeting.

A total of 2,179 delegates attended the one-day congress held physically at the Ideal Convention Center (IDCC) in Shah Alam, and they voted in 30 CEC members for the 2022-2025 term.

The CEC members then elect party office bearers, including the post of secretary-general.

Loke and Guan Eng were among 92 candidates who contested 30 CEC posts for the 2022-2025 term.

Earlier, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, 81, withdrew from contesting in the party’s election this time after announcing his retirement from politics after 56 years.

Meanwhile, Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, who garnered the highest number of votes with 1,782 votes, remained as the national deputy chairman.

The national vice-chairmen posts were held by former deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Nga Kor Ming, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

Apart from that, Chiew also announced the appointment of Kit Siang as the party’s mentor, former chairman Tan Kok Wai as an adviser, and Nga Kor Ming as the DAP parliamentary leader.

Meanwhile, Loke at the same press conference conveyed his appreciation to all CEC members who expressed their confidence in him to lead the party for the next three years.

“As the new secretary-general, I want to bring an inclusive approach so that every leader plays a role in strengthening and uniting the party towards a new era of glory.

“This is the beginning of the ‘3G ’or third generation. The first generation was of Lim Kit Siang, the second generation Lim Guan Eng, who is still at the CEC to lead us and has given room to 3G leaders like me, Gobind, Steven Sim and others to jointly lead the party through the challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

He said the new committee would hold a meeting in the near future to appoint other leaders who did not have the opportunity to be members of the CEC, into positions in various party bureaus.

Following is the full list of DAP CEC members for the 2022-2025 term:

National Chairman: Lim Guan Eng

National Deputy Chairman: Gobind Singh Deo

National Vice chairmen: Nga Kor Ming, Chow Kon Yeow, Chong Chieng Jen, M. Kulasegaran, Teresa Kok Suh Sim

Secretary-General: Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Deputy Secretary-General: Liew Chin Tong , V. Sivakumar (co-opted), Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (co-opted)

National Treasurer: Fong Kui Lun

Assistant National Treasurer: Ng Sze Han

National Organising Secretary: Steven Sim Chee Keong

Assistant National Organising Secretary: Ng Suee Lim, Khoo Poay Tiong (co-opted)

National Publicity Secretary: Teo Nie Ching

Assistant National Publicity Secretary: Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, V. Ganabatirau (co-opted)

International Secretary: Jannie Lasimbang

International Assistant Secretary: P. Kasthuriraani

National Political Education Director: Wong Kah Woh

Assistant National Political Education Director: Wong Shu Qi

Committee Members: Tan Kok Wai, Lim Lip Eng, Lim Hui Ying, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng, Chan Foong Hin, Liu Tian Khiew, Tan Hong Pin, Young Syefura Othman, Teo Kok Seong, Su Keong Siong, Wu Him Ven, Syahredzan Johan (co-opted)

Party Mentor: Lim Kit Siang

Adviser: Tan Kok Wai

Parliamentary Leader: Nga Kor Ming

