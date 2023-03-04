Anthony Loke: Mavcom records RSC collection of RM112m in five years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has recorded a collection of approximately RM112 million in regulatory service charges (RSC) in a period of five years since 2018, the Senate was told today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said an RSC of RM1 is imposed on every passenger departing by aircraft from any aerodrome in Malaysia as gazetted in the Mavcom (Regulatory Service Charges) Regulations 2018.

“The collection was based on the Financial Statements for 2018-2021 audited by the National Audit Department and the yet-to-be-audited statement for 2022.

“The collection for 2018 was RM24.7 million; 2019 (RM46.7 million; 2020 (RM11.4 million), 2021 (RM5.11 million) and RM24.2 million last year...the low collection in 2020 and 2021 was a result of the Movement Control Order and Covid-19.

Loke said this in reply to Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol who wanted to know the amount of RSC collected by Mavcom since 2028 and how the collection was used, during Question Time.

The minister said RSC collection exemptions were granted to passengers in direct transit, cabin crew, infants under two years of age, passengers on rural air services as well as heads of state, ministers and dignitaries visiting Malaysia on their official duties as guests of the government.

Loke said the RSC collection had enabled Mavcom to generate its own income to cover its annual expenses since it does not receive funds, expenditure grants or annual allocations from the government to finance its operational costs.

“The collection is used for, among others, consumer awareness campaigns on air travel rights, the implementation of the Service Quality Framework at the airport as well as the development of a long-term framework for the regulation of all aviation service charges provided for in the Mavcom (Aviation Service Charges ) Regulations 2016.

“It is also used for the development of the AeroFile system, an automatic filing system for all landing permit applications for commercial flights operating to or from Malaysia to facilitate the application process for foreign and local airlines,” he said.

Last but not least, he said that the RSC collection is also used for the launch of the AeroLicence system, an e-licensing platform to transform and expedite all licensing processes in stages for the benefit of industry players. -Bernama