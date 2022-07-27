Anti-Hopping bill is a beginning towards restoring integrity of politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) on the provision of the Prohibition of Members of Parliament from Party Hopping is considered as a historic beginning to restore the integrity of politicians, the political system and the country’s democracy.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) said the amendment would also have a positive effect on the Federal Constitution and the law.

He said the Parliament should not be used as a place for its members to collect wealth and sell their dignity just to defend their position including by jumping parties.

“This matter is eroding people’s trust and confidence, especially the youth, towards politicians and the political system.

“This amendment is to ensure that we restore this confidence by emphasising that all betrayal and corruption will be dealt with seriously. I support (the bill),“ he said when debating the bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Port Dickson MP also congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for tabling the bill as what was agreed upon between the government and Pakatan Harapan through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“Amendment to the Federal Constitution to prevent party hopping is the main point in the MoU between PH and the Prime Minister and if it is not tabled in Parliament, this MoU is considered null and void.

“I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise made in the MoU”, he said.

Although the bill did not fully meet the demands of opposition MPs, Anwar said he still supported the tabling of the bill and wanted some important principles touched by the opposition regarding the issue to be considered in future amendments.

When tabling the bill, Ismail Sabri said any MP who switches to another political party or who leaves the political party of which he was a candidate during the election to become an Independent MP, will cease to be a Member of the Dewan Rakyat and will have to vacate his/her seat.-Bernama