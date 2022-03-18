Anti-hopping bill to be tabled after conclusion of engagement sessions: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The bill for an anti-hopping law and to limit the tenure of the prime minister for up to 10 years will only be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat after opinions and input from all quarters were obtained and all the engagement sessions were concluded.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) also hinted that the bill may be tabled at a special Parliament sitting as the current sitting will end on Thursday.

However, he said it depends on Cabinet’s approval and if the Prime Minister as the Leader of the House agreed to use Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat to call for the special sitting.

“The Cabinet has decided that the bill requires further deliberation with stakeholders from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“This is to ensure that the bill will get their (BN and PN) support in Dewan Rakyat. Under Article 159 of the Federal Constitution, the two-third majority is needed in the Dewan Rakyat to amend the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said the government had, on Friday, deliberated the bill after which he sent a letter with the draft of the bill and a set of questionnaires to all party leaders for their further feedback and input.

“The initiative is a continuation of the previous nine engagement sessions that I have had with various quarters such as the members of Dewan Rakyat, Dewan Negara, component parties including those in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the Legal Affairs Division, the Prime Minister’s Department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also stressed that the government was always committed to tabling the bill to ensure political stability in the country.-Bernama