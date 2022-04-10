Anti-hopping law effective from tomorrow: Wan Junaidi (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022, better known as the anti-party hopping law, that prohibits Members of Parliament (MPs) from switching parties will come into force tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced this today, saying that the Act had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Aug 31 and was gazetted as Act A1663 on Sept 6.

“His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong has also consented to the date of enforcement for the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022 on Oct 5, 2022, in line with Section 1(2) and Section 1(3) of Act A1663.

“The (date) of enforcement of the Act has also been gazetted earlier today. So, here I am, standing before you, keeping my promise,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

The Dewan Rakyat on July 28 passed the anti-party hopping bill, with more than a two-thirds majority and later on Aug 9, the bill obtained the support of 52 of 60 Senators through bloc voting.

Wan Junaidi said with the enforcement of the Act, MPs who leave their parties will lose their membership.

He said a letter from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be sent to all states to request the state governments to standardise and adopt the amendments that have been enacted under Schedule 8 of the Federal Consitution, in their respective states.

“The Schedule is to standardise the term “MPs” with “Assemblymen” in the states.

“This is because we don’t want to have a different trend in the states, that’s why the prime minister will send a letter to the states so it can be standardised. When the State Assembly sits later this year, the amendment to their State Constitution can be made,” he added.-Bernama