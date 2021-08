TOKYO: Protesters against the Paralympic Games in Tokyo clashed with the police on Tuesday, leaving one person injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The designated site of the rally was blocked by the police when participants arrived. Officers also fenced off a small space on the sidewalk a few blocks away. All passers-by were required to have accreditation badges. Some protesters misunderstood the instructions and turned back.

Ten minutes before the start of the rally, only seven people were allowed into the fenced-in space, with the majority of protesters gathering on the opposite side of the street. When those seven people tried to join the rest of the rally, the police tried to stop them, which led to clashes.

A woman was pushed hard by a police officer, falling and injuring her head. A RIA Novosti correspondent attempted to film the incident but was brutally pushed away by the police, ignoring her press card and the request not to use force.

The injured woman with blood traces on her clothes branded the incident as an act of police brutality.

Several skirmishes followed the incident, prompting the protesters to shout “Stop police violence!” instead of “Stop the Paralympics!” The entire rally lasted for about two hours, after which the protesters peacefully dispersed.

The 2021 Paralympic Games began on Tuesday (Aug 24) and will conclude on Sunday (Sept 5).