Anti-Party Hopping Enactment to take effect from Nov 1: Perlis MB

KANGAR: The amendment to the Perlis State Constitution or the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment will come into force on Nov 1, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix).

Azlan said the enactment had received royal assent from the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“Yesterday, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari and I had an audience with the Raja of Perlis at the Galeri Diraja Arau at 3 pm. His Royal Highness has given his consent to the amendment, and it will be gazetted today.

“This means that all elected representatives will be subject to the enforcement of this amendment from Nov 1, 2022,” he told reporters at his office today.

Bernama reported that the proposed amendment to the Perlis State Constitution to enable the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment to be implemented in the state was approved unanimously by 13 assemblymen present at the special state assembly sitting yesterday.

The enactment was tabled by Azlan (BN-Bintong) and was seconded by Asmaiza Ahmad (BN-Chuping).

Meanwhile, Azlan said the State Budget 2023 would be tabled in December.-Bernama