Anti-party hopping law to come into force ahead of GE15: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022 that prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties will come into force soon, ahead of the imminent 15th General Election (GE15), according to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the act, which had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, however, has yet to have a specific date of enforcement.

“The Act will come into force before the GE15. So, just be patient. I will announce it when the time comes,” he said when asked whether or not the Act would be enforced if the Parliament is dissolved sooner.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat was told that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had given his consent to the 14 laws including the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022, which were passed during the last Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament.

Wan Junaidi said Budget 2023 will also be tabled as scheduled this Friday amid the speculations that Parliament would be dissolved at any time now.

The minister said the government is committed to ensuring that the bills that have been drafted including the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2022 relating to the abolition of the mandatory death penalty will be brought up for the first and second readings at this Parliament session.-Bernama