‘Anti-scam’ event to create awareness among public

PETALING JAYA: Amid a rise of scamming cases among Malaysians, the Klang Municipal Council, South Klang district police headquarters and Mitraland Group are organising the “Say No To Scammers Walk” on Sunday at Lake Park @ Gravity8 Klang South.

The objective of the event is to create awareness among the public on what to do after being scammed and the right channels to turn use in seeking redress.

According to Klang Municipal Council corporate communications director Norfiza Mahfiz, the idea to organise the walk was initiated after several council staff were snared in a scam, including its president Noraini Roslan.

Bernama reported on April 28 that a photo of Noraini was misused in a scam, and it was shared on WhatsApp to solicit loans.

Norfiza told theSun that the council arranged a meeting with police to brainstorm ways to create awareness among the public.

“We received a proposal from Mitraland, which expressed support and commitment to make the event a reality.

“So, the walk is a joint event by the council, police and Mitraland, as part of our corporate social responsibility initiative. We are all in this together, and we want people who join the event to not be gullible.

“The public has to be made aware of what is going on with scamming activities and not just trust anyone blindly, especially when it involves money. People have to be the agent of change by sharing information with friends and family.”

She added that some scammers have claimed to be from agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board, with some of them using personal details of victims.

Norfiza said the event would also feature other activities such as an anti-scammer exhibition and a talk by police, K-9 unit detection demonstration and a presentation by the mounted police unit.

The event is open to the public, with a RM15 registration fee for the walk. A T-shirt will be given to each participant. For further details, call 03-3375 5555.