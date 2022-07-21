Anti-Sexual Harassment Act: Need for advocacy

KUCHING: Advocacy steps need to be taken to inform employees, regardless of gender, on the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2021 (AGS2021) which aims to protect them from sexual harassment.

Sarawak Women Development, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the advocacy strategy, would include explanation on the definition of sexual harassment, the effects and consequences for victims, reporting procedures and the help and support systems for victims.

“Not many victims want to come forward to report, especially if the perpetrator is a person of status, with influence and families. There will be more people on the side of the perpetrator than the victim, and this will put the victim more at risk of being victimised further, instead of getting sympathy and support.

“This needs to change. The workplace must be a safe place for all so that focus can be given to work output and outcomes,“ she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021, drafted since 2011 and contained four sections, four chapters and 27 clauses, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun when winding the bill said the legislation was an important manifestation and proved the government’s commitment to eradicating gender-based discrimination.-Bernama