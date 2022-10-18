Anugerah Seri Angkasa 2022 to be celebrated in grand style: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: This year’s Anugerah Seri Angkasa (ASA) and Majlis Kemuncak ASA 2022 events will be held in grand style on Oct 29 and 30 respectively at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

“ASA is highly anticipated by industry players. We want the awards ceremony to be held in grand fashion just like the Cannes Film Festival.

“The red carpet will be rolled out... let this event be glamourous and our industry appear impressive,” he said at the launch of the Malam Kemuncak ASA 2022 countdown here today.

Anugerah Seri Angkasa is a prestigious awards event that was introduced in 1972 to recognise the best in the Malaysian broadcasting industry.

On ASA 2022, Annuar said a total of 1,354 from 1,586 nominations received met the criteria set.

Of these, 1035 nominations are for the Television category, 276 for Radio and 43 for New Media.

Among the media networks that have submitted entries are Alhijrah Media Corporation, the broadcasting division of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

“A total of 55 jury members and two auditors comprising vastly experienced industry players will evaluate all entries fairly and transparently,” he said.

Annuar said winners will not only take home trophies, but for the first time in the history of the awards, receive cash prizes as well.

Winners of the Tokoh Seri Angkasa Award 2022 and the Special Jury Tokoh Award will also receive cash prizes, he added.

The two main category winners, namely Best Drama and Best Documentary, will also receive Digital Content Grant (DKD) funds amounting to RM200,000 and RM150,000 respectively.

“I would like everyone to attend the event but please be reminded to adhere to the prescribed dress code,” he said. -Bernama