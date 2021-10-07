Anwar bid to debate Pandora Papers shot down

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s(pix) attempt to get the Dewan Rakyat to start a debate on revelations contained in the Pandora Papers was quickly shot down yesterday.

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun prevailed in a fiery argument between the two, but Azhar took a more accommodating stand by proposing that the issue be raised at the parliamentary select committee (PSC) level instead.

Azhar said the PSC was a more suitable platform, given that debaters will have more time to speak and that could lead to an in-depth discussion.

He told Anwar that, alternatively, a proposal for an open investigation by a royal commission of inquiry could be tabled.

In the recently leaked Pandora Papers, several Malaysian politicians and businessmen have been identified as holders of offshore accounts with large sums of money.

Among those named are Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the parents of fugitive financier Jho Low.

In rejecting Anwar’s request for a debate on the issue, Azhar said he found that it was not an urgent matter.

He said a royal commission was preferable given that the Dewan has nine PSC members and one of them is on the panel on economics, which includes the Finance Ministry.

Azhar said in deciding whether to allow a motion to be tabled, he considered three factors, namely public interests, urgency and whether it is a specific matter.

“I agree that this is a specific matter and secondly, it is in the interest of the public and I agree that this matter is important and needs to be investigated.

“However, the problem is that I find it is not urgent as the sitting is preceded by the meeting order.

“Although the matter is very important as mentioned by the opposition leader, it does not necessarily need to be hurried (to be debated in the lower house) and this matter can always be raised at any time.”

Azhar also said the exposure of the Pandora Papers was made by press reports based on information leaked to several media agencies.

“Therefore, while the matter is important, under Article 23 (1) (i) of the Standing Order, a member of Parliament cannot base his query on what is reported in newspapers.”

Earlier, a motion was moved to debate the matter tomorrow but Anwar said that since it involved hundreds of millions of ringgit stashed in offshore accounts, the country will fail if the government does not act.