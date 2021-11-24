Anwar dismisses calls for him to step down as opposition leader

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) has dismissed calls for him to step down as the opposition leader following the defeat of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Malacca state election, reports Malaysiakini.

He cautioned members of the coalition that such an opinion could invite adverse reactions.

“It’s okay; we will look into it. But I just want to remind here that opinions shouldn’t be deemed as arrogant as they could trigger negative reactions,“ he reportedly told a media conference held in Bangi yesterday.

According to the news portal, Anwar responded to DAP’s Bilut assemblyperson Lee Chin Chen and a few others who urged him to step down as the opposition leader, take a back seat, and assist the new generation of successors in reaching out new heights.

He said he would take responsibility for PH’s performance in the Malacca polls, adding that the opposition’s defeat must be analysed in all aspects.

“We must look at all aspects because it is not as simple as that. Sentiments of the Chinese, Indians and Malays are different,“ he was quoted as saying by The Star.

In the recently concluded state assembly election, PH only managed to secure five out of 28 state seats contested. Meanwhile, PKR lost all 11 seats it contested.

BN, on the other hand, won 21 seats and secured a two-thirds majority. Bersatu only picked up two seats while its PN coalition partners PAS and Gerakan came up empty.