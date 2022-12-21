Anwar: ECRL to proceed, total costs slashed by RM11.01b

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will proceed at a lower cost of RM11.01 billion compared with the original cost of RM85.97 billion approved in 2016, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the total cost of the ECRL is reduced even though there are applications for additional cost following new realignment and the project is still subjected to the old agreement.

“Even though there is additional (cost) to finance the project’s realignment which we have approved but this has enabled the total cost to be reduced by RM11.01 billion,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting today.

Anwar stressed that the government decided to proceed with the project that was approved previously and did not make much changes as this would delay its implementation process and cause difficulties in the works and existing negotiations.

“I congratulate the Transport Ministry and Finance Ministry as well as the Ministry of Works for helping to assist in expediting the negotiation process, and being able to reduce the total cost compared to that approved in 2016,” he said.

The ECRL project, spanning 665 kilometres and comprising 59 tunnels, includes construction works in four states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor, and is designed to be free from floods.-Bernama