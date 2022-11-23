Anwar going off to ‘tengok wayang’

KAJANG: “I’m going to the cinema.”

That was how Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) jokingly responded through an open rear window of his car when asked by members of the press waiting outside his house in Sungai Long, Kajang here at 11.22 am today.

In a separate vehicle earlier, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also PKR Advisory Council chairman, also left the house but stopped at the gate to answer a few questions from the media.

She said she was heading to a hospital to visit a member of Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) who was receiving treatment following an accident during the election campaign last week.

When asked about the latest political development, Dr Wan Azizah said: “It’s a waiting game.”

Yesterday, Anwar and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara after the results of the 15th general election produced a hung Parliament after all parties failed to obtain a simple majority of 112 parliamentary seats to form the federal government.

PH garnered the highest number of seats, with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each, along with two independents.-Bernama