Anwar heads 222 members of Parliament to take oath

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, led 222 members of Dewan Rakyat in an oath-taking ceremony at the first Meeting of the First Term of the 15th Parliament which started today.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk) and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GRS-Petra Jaya).

It then continued with the line-up of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Parliamentary members of the government and Parliamentary opposition members.

At the meeting, two Mentris Besar and a Chief Minister were also sworn in as Members of Parliament, namely Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari (PH-Gombak), Negeri Sembilan Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin (PH-Port Dickson) and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan).

The Dewan Rakyat meeting became the focus exactly one month after the 15th general election (GE15) was held on Nov 19, which saw Anwar appointed as the 10th Prime Minister and the establishment of the Unity Government.

The Dewan Rakyat meeting was held to table and approve a special allocation or mini-budget for the purpose of paying civil servants’ emoluments from January.

Besides, the focus of the Parliamentary meeting was also directed at the tabling of a motion of confidence to determine the legitimacy of the appointment of Anwar who was sworn in as Prime Minister on November 24.

Earlier, former Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Datuk Johari Abdul was elected as the new Speaker of Dewan Rakyat after receiving the highest number of votes from Dewan Rakyat members.

Johari won 147 votes while Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad who was nominated by Perikatan Nasional, only got 74 votes.

The 15th general election, which was described as the most intense the country had ever faced last November, ended in a hung Parliament when no party obtained a simple majority to form the new Federal Government.

In the election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) (73), Barisan Nasional (BN) (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (six ) and Warisan (three).

The Unity Government was formed as a result of a coalition of political parties including PH, BN, GRS, GPS, and Warisan.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for two days until tomorrow, while the Dewan Negara will convene for one day this Wednesday.-Bernama