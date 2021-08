PETALING JAYA: There may be rumblings within Pakatan Harapan (PH) over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s(pix) leadership but he is expected to weather any attempt to unseat him.

Political analysts arrived at this conclusion based on two factors. Firstly, they said, the next general election is less than two years away, and a leadership change is risky.

Secondly, they added, there is no one within the coalition who possesses the experience and qualities that Anwar has.

“Anwar remains the Opposition’s only choice for now,” Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir told theSun.

He said it is not Anwar’s fault that he repeatedly failed to become prime minister. “There are forces at play that simply do not want him to take the nation’s top job.”

MalaysiaNow reported last week that there have already been calls within PH to look beyond Anwar as hopes for the coalition to return to power fades.

Anwar was the only rival to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the premiership after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation early last week, but he failed to get enough members of Parliament on his side.

Even before last week’s events, Anwar had announced more than once that he had “the numbers” to oust Muhyiddin and lead PH back to Putrajaya. However, he has never made good on any of those claims.

Jeniri said the “Sheraton Move” that put Muhyiddin in power prevented Anwar from becoming prime minister.

The move led to the fall of the PH government before the deal struck between Anwar and then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could be honoured.

Under the deal, Mahathir was to hand over the premiership to Anwar two years into the PH government’s tenure.

Jeniri said that if Anwar left the stage, the question before PH leaders would be who has the ability to replace him.

“Perception is crucial. As long as DAP is seen as the dominant party, it will be difficult for PH to win Malay votes.

“To enhance its chances, PH leaders will have to agree that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) gets more seats to contest in the next general election,” he added. PKR now has 35 seats in the Dewan Rakyat versus DAP’s 42.

Jeniri said steps should also be taken to train young PKR leaders for bigger roles in the future.

“If we look at PKR now, no one stands out as a future leader. For voters, a leader must have experience and wisdom, and this only comes with age.”

Jeniri added that Anwar should also be magnanimous and step down if he fails to take PH to victory in the next general election.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan agreed that PH has yet to find someone good enough to replace Anwar. “There’s no one in the leadership who stands out.”

He pointed out that PH would need a leader with a proven track record and is able to get all the component parties to work together.

Unfortunately, he said, the coalition is fractured. “The calls for PH to look beyond Anwar is a sign that not everyone is willing to support him.”

Azmi said the problem that PH faces is that Anwar had failed to get sufficient support despite the numerous opportunities that came his way.