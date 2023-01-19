Anwar: ‘Malaysia will be able to rise again’

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today introduced Malaysia Madani as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

Malaysia Madani lays out Anwar’s vision of a civilised, skilled and inclusive society based on six core values namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion.

In delivering his mandate themed ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’ here today, Anwar also called on all his Cabinet members and civil servants to practice the core values in all administrative affairs.

“I have high confidence that Malaysia will be able to rise again on the world stage...we don’t want Malaysia to be polluted with scandals, problems and conflicts.

“Malaysia Madani will restore Malaysia’s right to be known and respected as a prosperous nation,” he said.

Also present were the two Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as the majority of the Cabinet members.

