Anwar: ‘Malaysia will not discriminate any particular nation’

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will not discriminate against foreign tourists entering the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We will take extra precautions for tourists from countries that have a high number of Covid-19 cases. Not just tourists from China. There will be no discrimination against tourists as the pandemic is happening globally,” he said at a press conference after chairing today’s Cabinet meeting.

Anwar said the Immigration Department had also tightened controls at the country’s entry points following reports of a surge in Covid-19 cases in certain countries.

Anwar said the Cabinet was of the view that tourism and economic matters could not take precedence over the country’s interests in preventing the spread of any epidemic, including Covid-19.