Anwar mingles with residents at Ramadan Bazaar in T’ganu

KUALA NERUS: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent time to meet the people at the Ramadan Bazaar in Gong Badak here.

He arrived at about 5.10 pm, to visit various stalls and greet traders and visitors apart from purchasing several delicacies such as kuih akok for the breaking of fast.

Also accompanying the Tambun MP were Terengganu Menteri Besar Terengganu Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as well as several state executive councillors.

Anwar is scheduled to break his fast at Dewan Sultan Mizan, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) before performing Isyak and Terawih prayers at Masjid Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA). -Bernama