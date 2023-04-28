Anwar mingles with visitors at Madani Kedah gathering

ALOR SETAR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent time mingling with more than 3,000 visitors to the Madani Kedah 2023 gathering at Dataran Stargate here.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, arrived at the venue at about 5.30 pm.

Anwar spoke with some of the visitors and took photographs with them.

Also present were Kedah State Assembly Opposition leader Datuk Zamri Yusuf and leaders of Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Tonight, Anwar is scheduled to address the gathering, which will also be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This afternoon, representatives of the community including youths and women also addressed the crowds.

On Wednesday, Zamri said about 10,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, which started at about 3 pm today. -Bernama