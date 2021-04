KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has been nominated by the Opposition coalition as prime minister candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The PKR president will lead PH’s campaign in GE15, the coalition said in a statement today, adding that the decision was reached at a two-day retreat held in Port Dickson from yesterday.

“We reiterate our pledge, determination and commitment to continue to strengthen Pakatan Harapan in the face of GE15 and further display the ability to govern and rule the country with trust, democracy and justice,“ the statement read.

The retreat was attended by Anwar, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, among others, and the coalition said it was taking an open stance to negotiate and work with any party, based on the principles and reform agendas for the benefit of the people.

The coalition also recognises the potential and importance of Sabah and Sarawak as new engines of economic growth in driving the country’s development, it said.

Meanwhile, in Kota Bharu, DAP treasurer Fong Kui Lun said the party may field candidates in Kelantan for GE15.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the state DAP convention here, he said this confidence stemmed from the fact that the party’s state conventions held recently had for the first time involved the presence of many members of various races. — Bernama