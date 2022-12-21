Anwar: National Recovery Council dissolved

PUTRAJAYA: The National Recovery Council (MPN) has been disbanded as it was among several agencies with overlapping tasks, which were set up just to meet the needs at that time.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the proposal to also disband the National Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), however, was being scrutinised.

He said if the functions of GIACC could be handled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), then the overlapping agencies should be scrapped as each agency incurs high costs.

“The important thing in the GIACC is that the principles are accepted but there should not be too many,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, here today.

MPN was established on July 21, 2021, through a Cabinet memorandum from the Ministry of Finance to discuss measures that need to be taken to ensure the success of the National Recovery Plan.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as MPN chairman in September 2021 by the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he had held the post since its establishment under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Meanwhile, GIACC was established in June 2018 with the aim to coordinate and monitor all activities concerning governance, integrity and anti-corruption in the country.

Anwar said he had also delegated some of his duties as Prime Minister to his two deputies, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.-Bernama