PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) calls for Malaysians to take the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

“Only 49% of Malaysians had their booster jab. Covid-19 is still not over, not just in Malaysia but globally. We still have around six million booster doses ready,” he said at a press conference after chairing today’s Cabinet meeting.

He added the onus is on the public to take care of each other and fight the virus together.

More to come...