Anwar: Only court cluster wants to dissolve Parliament to settle their cases

PETALING JAYA: The push to dissolve Parliament in order to hold an early election is just an excuse for some to evade ongoing court cases, says Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this after some politicians recently insisted on dissolving Parliament to make way for the 15th general election (GE15).

“Why dissolve Parliament? It’s because the court cluster wants to settle their cases.

“Remember, if they win GE15, they can close the cases. That’s why we dispute the rationale for the proposed dissolution,“ he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini after holding a meeting with party members in Rawang, Selangor.

Umno leaders had said they were ready to wait for the election after the memorandum of understanding between the government and Pakatan Harapan expires on July 31.

It was reported that among the leaders who continue to put pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament are Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.