Anwar questions involvement of Muslims in gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry was today urged by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) to probe the involvement of many Muslims in gambling activities which is forbidden under Islamic law (syariah law).

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar (PH-Port Dickson) said based on police and media reports, around 45% of customers of 62 gambling clubs were believed to be Muslims.

“What is even more shocking is the drastic increase in gambling outlets. I am not only talking about the licensed clubs but also gambling slot machines.

“And members of these clubs are made of many Muslims. When they become club members, they are allowed to gamble and the total of Muslims involved in gambling cases is thousands,“ he said.

“This completely violates syariah law and it is allowed openly by this Malay-Islamic government,“ he said.

“So, we want to know how many slot machines there are and how many Malay members are involved because in the MySejahtera app, there are indeed records of Malays involved in this case,“ he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar then urged the Finance Ministry and the police to investigate this matter.

Anwar added that Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also needs to explain about the approval of gambling outlets because most of it was given by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government before the 2018 General Election.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) interrupted and jokingly said to Anwar to not “press” the government on the gambling issue.