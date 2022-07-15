Anwar, Rafizi to complement each other in steering PKR into GE15: Akmal

SHAH ALAM: Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), the PKR youth wing, is confident that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Rafizi Ramli will complement each other in steering the party into the 15th general election (GE15).

AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the two leaders possessed the experience that could help the party gain victory.

“Anwar is known as a figure who gave birth to the 1998 Reform movement, the architect of the idea of ​​reform and because of the suffering he endured, we have achieved a change in the political landscape that is beneficial to the people.

“Meanwhile, Rafizi is able to play a role in helping the party gain the support of various segments of society and he has also brought a fresh political approach based on formulas and data,” he said in his policy speech at the AMK 2021 and 2022 National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

Anwar has retained the PKR presidency for the 2022-2025 term after winning the post uncontested at the PKR polls 2022, while Rafizi unofficially won the party’s number two post, defeating PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The official results of the election for Central Leadership Council seats will be announced this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Akmal whose term as AMK chief ended today, urged party members to continue to reach out to the people in preparation for GE15, which he said could be held at any time.

The AMK National Congress, officiated by Saifuddin Nasution, was attended by 422 delegates from across the country.-Bernama