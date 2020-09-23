Anwar’s audience postponed, King wants priority given to people’s wellbeing - Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara today said that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s scheduled audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday was postponed as His Majesty was unwell.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said for now Al-Sultan Abdullah will continue with his treatment under the supervision of specialists at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also thanked Malaysians, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Tun Daim Zainuddin and Cabinet ministers, as well as individuals, including Anwar, who have prayed for his wellbeing.

“His Majesty also took the opportunity to advise the people to remain calm and be mindful of their health by adhering to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the country is still under the threat of Covid-19.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has also decreed for all parties to prioritise the wellbeing of the people and our beloved nation and prayed that all of us will receive Allah’s blessings,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to join him in praying for Malaysia to be protected from all forms of threats and also for the country to be blessed with continued prosperity, he said.

Earlier today, Anwar told a media conference that he had garnered “formidable and convincing” support from among MPs to form a new federal government to replace the ruling PN-led government.

Anwar said he had received consent to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday, but the audience was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to IJN for treatment. -Bernama