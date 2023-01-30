Anwar sees food security as new area to be explored with Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sees food security as one area of cooperation that can be explored with Singapore for the benefit of both countries.

Anwar, who is here on a one-day official visit, said this new area could be explored amid outstanding issues that both Malaysia and Singapore needed to further focus on.

“This area (food security) that I think we would solicit support for Singapore to use Malaysia as the heartland to produce for the benefit of both countries,” Anwar said in his toast speech at the official lunch hosted by his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong today.

“My position in this administration is very new but I think our position and my Cabinet team is very clear ... not only we want to continue the relation but we want both Singaporeans and Malaysians to understand we are two great countries and two great neighbours that we can do so much more for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Therefore, Anwar said it was up to Singapore leaders to proceed and move forward not only on trade, investment and cyber security but also resolving all the outstanding issues.

Both leaders had earlier today witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding which will promote cooperation in new and emerging areas, specifically on digital and green economies, and cyber security.

Lee, in his speech, said he and Anwar had a fruitful discussion earlier today, including on how both countries could make progress on outstanding bilateral issues.

“As close friends and neighbours, the destinies of Singapore and Malaysia are intertwined. When we work constructively together, we produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for our peoples and businesses.

“I am confident that with Prime Minister Anwar’s support, Singapore-Malaysia relations can reach greater heights,” said Lee.

Earlier, Anwar held a four-eyed meeting with Lee before calling on President Halimah Yacob.

“President Halimah is visiting Malaysia soon. It is a clear signal that the relation is vibrant,” said Anwar. -Bernama