Anwar still best person to lead PH

PETALING JAYA: It is wrong to place the blame squarely on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the Malacca elections,as every decision made by PH is collective, says Mohamed Hanipa Maidin.

The Amanah vice-president also stressed that Anwar was still the best person to lead the opposition coalition.

“I received messages urging me to blame Anwar for the defeat in Malacca. Everyone has the right to criticise both PH and Anwar. Yet, I cannot agree to blame him alone and ask him to step down, at least for the time being.

“We have to remember that whatever decision was made by PH was agreed collectively. Therefore it is not fair to solely blame Anwar for our loss,“ he said in a statement today.

PH stood in all 28 seats in the Malacca elections, with PKR fielding candidates in 11 seats, Amanah 9 seats and DAP eight. PKR lost all 11 seats to BN.

PH won five seats, with DAP winning four and Amanah one.

Among PKR’s big names who lost were PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar in Paya Rumput and former Malacca Chief Minister Idris Haron in Asahan.