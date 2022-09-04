Anwar tells cops to stop harassing Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: The investigation into Rafizi Ramli is uncalled for, said opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix).

“Police’s move is clearly a form of intimidation against Rafizi for his efforts in fighting corruption, just like what happened to the youths and university students who participated in Himpunan Turun last month,” Anwar said in a statement.

He also urged police to be fair in this matter by investigating Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad since a police report was made against him recently.

Rafizi was questioned by the police yesterday over his claims on the delayed littoral combat ship (LCS) project.

The PKR deputy president’s mobile phone was also confiscated by the police to facilitate the investigations.