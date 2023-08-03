Anwar: Unity Govt will serve full term

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is confident that the Unity Government which he helms, will get to serve its full term.

While addressing over 100 diplomatic officers here today, Anwar appeared unperturbed by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims of toppling the current government.

“Whatever is being said by the PAS president, I’m confident that this coalition will survive until the end of its term,” he said.

Abdul Hadi reportedly said that no parties would be able to stop Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) plans to topple the Unity Government, saying that politics is dynamic, and such practice is considered normal in a democratic country.

At the session, Anwar said in order to bring the country to its past glory, Malaysians including government officers, must not only uphold good governance but must be ready to make changes.

“I’m sending a strong message to Malaysia that we have to chart a different course. We must do this and affect this change, which is extremely necessary to save this country from the mess that we have been in.”

“It is not a matter of choice, it is imperative and morally imperative,“ he said.

Anwar called on the heads of diplomatic missions to do better for the country, and it was vital for Malaysian officers and diplomats overseas to set an example of what it meant to be a good competent leader.

“Why do you serve and observe the principles of good governance where ethics and values are pertinent?

“It is setting the priority to serve the nation, which means you have a duty to encourage people to come as tourists and investors in order to bring light and hopes to Malaysians,“ he said. -Bernama