Anwar urged to allow EPF withdrawal

PETALING JAYA: The Rakyat should be allowed to withdraw their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) amid the escalating living cost crisis, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reconsider the plight of depositors since he received complaints and a memorandum from Pertubuhan Gagasan Inovasi Rakyat Malaysia (PGIR) about allowing the people of Tasik Gelugor to take out their EPF in light of the rising cost of living.

“I understand Anwar’s concern about their future. And I understand the plight of concerned depositors in today’s costly life.

“Anwar could solve this by targeted withdrawal, as done by former PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,“ said Wan Saiful on his Facebook page today.