Anwar visits RMP Open Championship 2023 Shooting Tournament

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the ongoing RMP (Royal Malaysia Police) Open Championship 2023 Level III Shooting Tournament and the tournament's facilities at the Shapadu Shooting Range here.

He spent about 30 minutes at the shooting range, accompanied by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Among the facilities available at the site are a clubhouse and gun test.

The seven-day RMP Open Championship 2023 Level III Shooting Tournament will conclude this Sunday (May 7) and will enter the Malaysia Book of Records as the shooting tournament that recorded the highest number of participants.

In addition to 787 participants, the tournament, which was organised for the first time in the country, also recorded participation from seven countries including Indonesia, Thailand, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. -Bernama