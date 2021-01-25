Anwar wants stricter enforcement against industries linked to Covid clusters

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today urged the government to implement stricter enforcement against industries that contributed to workplace-linked Covid-19 clusters.

The PKR president said the high rate of the virus spreading in foreign worker dormitories has been a known risk factor and reports had been made on Movement Control Order (MCO) violations in dormitories.

“Why are companies allowed to remain in violation of MCO SOPs (standard operating procedures) without penalty? The government has had ample time to mobilise the resources to monitor and enforce SOPs and yet we do not see this happening,” he said in a Facebook live session.

Anwar then questioned the enforcement of the current MCO, which he claimed would have curbed the spread of Covid-19 infections if it had closed down certain sectors.

“Leaving highly contagious sectors open serves only to prolong the MCO period at the expense of millions of Malaysians who are doing their part to slow the spread,” he said. — Bernama