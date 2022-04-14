Anwar yet to decide on defending Port Dickson seat in GE15

PORT DICKSON: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) says he has yet to decide on whether he would defend the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Opposition chief said his focus, for now, was solely on the party election.

“On whether I will be contesting here, I have not made a decision,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Batu 4 Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said there had been no decision to nominate Negeri Sembilan PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as the party’s candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the next election.

“There is no decision yet and there is no need to make any assumptions. This is the party election time and not the general election, therefore the matter is not related. Whoever wins (in the party election) could be a (GE) candidate and whoever does not win could also be one,“ he said.

Anwar was asked about Aminuddin’s decision to fight for the post of PKR Port Dickson branch chief in the party’s election, which is seen as a precursor to contesting the parliamentary seat in GE15.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he welcomed anyone to contest in the PKR election this time.

“For me, whoever wants to contest, there is no problem and I say ‘okay’ to everyone. Whoever wants to contest in five-cornered contests, I say okay and please proceed to all of them,“ he said.

The media previously reported that a total of 46 candidates will contest for nine positions in the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Angkatan Muda Keadilan Leadership Council (MPAMKP) and Central Wanita Leadership Council (MPWP) in the 2022 PKR Election.-Bernama