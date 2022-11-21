Any decision on coalition govt needs BN Supreme Council approval: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) has stressed that any decision to be taken by Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding the formation of a new federal government needs the agreement and mandate of the BN supreme council.

In a post on his official Facebook, Wee said he felt slighted on seeing several Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders at the Hotel Seri Pacific here today where he was required to attend a meeting of BN Members of Parliament (MPs).

Wee said there was no meeting between BN MPs and PH representatives when he was at the hotel from 10 am to noon today, and he only attended a meeting with BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and all other BN MPs.

He said that after the BN meeting and press conference, he was not involved in any discussions or meetings, whether by chance or otherwise, with PH leaders.

“Whatever decision that is made by BN needs the agreement and mandate of the BN supreme council,” said the Ayer Hitam MP.

Several BN and PH leaders met at the hotel, reportedly regarding the formation of the new federal government.

The 15th General Election (GE15) last Saturday resulted in a hung Parliament as no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority.

Among the three major coalitions, PH won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73) and BN (30).

There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat but the contests for two seats were postponed - one because of the death of a candidate, and the other due to bad weather on polling day.-Bernama