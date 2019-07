PETALING JAYA: Former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali had earlier this month filed a defamation suit against DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang for RM10 million over an article on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

Apandi claimed that Lim alleged that he had aided and abetted in the scandal.

In his statement of claim, Apandi said Lim had written a defamatory statement which was published in a news portal.

The article titled “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia is on the road to integrity” appeared in Malaysiakini on May 6. Apandi had filed the suit through Messrs Saibullah M. V. Nathan & Co on July 5. Lim, who is the Iskandar Putri MP was named as the sole defendant.

In the 10 page document, Apandi seeks RM10 million in general, aggravated and exemplary damages against Lim for causing the allegedly defamatory article that was published in the news portal.

Apandi is also seeking an injunction to stop Lim from publishing or causing the publishing of the article or any content in an article, which has a negative effect on him.

Apandi, who has returned to his law practise, said the article was published and shared via messaging app WhatsApp, Twitter and other social forums such as Facebook.

He claimed that a letter was sent to Lim on June 13, requesting the senior politician to withdraw the article immediately and apologise.

Apandi, however, received no response from Lim, which prompted him to file this suit.

Apandi’s legal representative M. Visvanathan, said July 19 had been fixed for case management.

When contacted Lim said he was not aware of the suit.