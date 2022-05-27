Apex Court dismisses Deepak final bid to reinstate lawsuit against Najib, Rosmah, three others

PUTRAJAYA: Businessman J.R. Deepak Jaikishan, his brother and their company failed in their bid to reinstate a lawsuit filed against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and three others over alleged claim of conspiracy that caused them to suffer losses.

The Federal Court three-men bench led by Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, unanimously dismissed their application for leave to appeal against a decision by the Court of Appeal in rejecting their appeal to reinstate the suit and three other related suits against other parties.

Justice Rohana, who sat with Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court Judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, said the court found no flaws or errors in the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the High Court, which merit the appellate court’s intervention.

Deepak was represented by counsel Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, while counsel Datuk David Matthews represented Najib and Rosmah, while counsel Robert Lazar acted for Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd and Boustead Holdings Berhad.

On April 29, this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal by Deepak, J. Rajesh and Radiant Splendor Sdn Bhd to reinstate the lawsuit against Najib, Rosmah, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s brother Datuk Ahmad Johari Abdul Razak and Najib’s former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.

The suit which was filed in Sept 2018, was struck out by the High Court on Jan 13, 2020.

Deepak, Rajesh and Radiant Splendor filed the suit claiming that the defendants had committed tort of conspiracy, fraud, malfeasance and abuse of process and sought general damages.

Deepak also filed a suit against Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd, Najib, Rosmah and Boustead Holdings Berhad over a land deal that he alleged caused huge losses to his company.

He also filed two suits against Cebur Megah Development Sdn Bhd.

On Oct 8, last year, the Court of Appeal affirmed the striking out of the three suits.-Bernama