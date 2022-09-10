APM: Sungai Padang terap exceeds danger level

ALOR SETAR: The water level of Sungai Padang Terap, in Kampung Kubu in the Padang Terap district, has recorded a reading of 13.79 metres (m), which exceeds the danger level of 13.02m as of 7 pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said that five rivers in four districts had also surpassed the warning level.

“The five rivers that record readings above warning level are Sungai Sari (27.45m) and Sungai Perik (11.76m) in the Padang Terap district; Sungai Anak Bukit in Kota Setar (2.14m), the river at the Beris Dam in Sik (84.07m) and Sungai Ketil in Baling (15.68m),” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Suhaimi said that a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened at 2 pm today at Kompleks Rakan Muda, Baling, which housed 151 victims from 47 families.

He added that the flood situation in Kulim, Kuala Muda and Baling districts, involving several villages, is still being monitored, even though the water is starting to recede in some areas.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check in several villages near the river in the Kota Setar district found that the residents were in a state of readiness in case of flooding.

A Kampung Alor Gunung resident, Hasrah A Hamid, 61, said that she and her family are used to the floods since their house is located close to the river, and they are always in a state of readiness in case the water level rises.

“However, ever since my 32-year-old son was diagnosed with chronic kidney problems two years ago I worry whenever there is flooding, my son will suffer from bacterial infections as he will be exposed to an unsanitary environment during floods,” she said.

In this regard, Hasrah, whose husband died 14 years ago and earns a living selling ‘kuih’, hopes that relevant authorities can help ease her burden by relocating her house to higher ground to prevent the house from being flooded.-Bernama