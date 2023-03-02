APM wants govt to consider 1,501 contract positions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has requested that the government consider 1,501 contract positions nationwide to complete the agency’s assignment requirements.

Its chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed (pix) said currently, APM has a strength of 10,500 personnel including volunteers.

He said the additional members are needed as Malaysians have the knowledge and a big heart to join APM.

“APM has a section that allows the honorary officers, associates and volunteers to help with rescue operations,” he said.

Aminurrahim said this to Bernama at the APM Platinum Decade and Chinese New Year celebrations at the agency’s headquarters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, APM has submitted a full report on the officers’ and members’ assignments during the Batang Kali landslide incident on Dec 16, last year.

Aminurrahim said the report included the ratio of the movement of APM components during the incident for the review of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said during the incident, APM mobilised rescue personnel according to the membership ratio contained in the Civil Defence Platinum Decade Document (DPPA) 2022-2032, which is one permanent officer, two associate officers and 60 community members.

“The review will determine the operating costs that the government can save, compared with deploying permanent officers and members,” he said.

DPPA 2022-2032 which was launched on Oct 12, last year, is aimed to drive the APM direction in the next 10 years and to further strengthen its services.

The Dec 16 landslide tragedy that occurred at 2.42 am at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, claimed 31 lives while 61 survived, out of a total of 92 victims involved. -Bernama