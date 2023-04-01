Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dies aged 90

WASHINGTON: Former US astronaut Walter Cunningham, who was part of the Apollo 7 mission in 1968, has died at the age of 90, NASA said in a press release.

“Former astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew into space on Apollo 7, the first flight with crew in NASA’s Apollo Programme, died early Tuesday morning in Houston. He was 90 years old,“ Sputnik quoted NASA as saying in the release on Tuesday.

Cunningham piloted the 11-day Apollo 7 mission in October 1968, marking the first human flight test of the Apollo spacecraft.

In 1963, Cunningham was selected to be part of NASA’s third astronaut class.

Cunningham was also a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur, the release noted.-Bernama