Apple unveils new iPhone 14, watch

ANKARA: US tech company Apple on Wednesday unveiled new product models that include the new smartphone iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 14 Pro, the smallest model with a 6.1-inch screen, starts at US$999; however, the larger model asks for US$1,099 -- both equipped with Apple’s latest A16 bionic chip.

Apple’s 6.7-inch screen iPhone 14, on the other hand, comes in at 203 grams, against 172 grams in comparison, but it will not ship until October, according to Anadolu Agency.

Both models will be equipped with longer battery life with up to six hours listening time.

The bigger model is empowered with a “dynamic island a new way to interact with iPhone” which features “the Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island,“ according to Apple.

The models will come in four colours -- space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

Apple also unveiled another high-end Apple Watch Ultra -- starting at US$799 with a bigger screen and titanium case.

It comes with a new watch face, including more information with a compass, and a new orange “action” button. It can also indicate how deep a user dives during swimming.-Bernama