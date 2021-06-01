Application for MCO exemption can be made through CIMS 3.0 :MDEC

KUALA LUMPUR: Application from the ICT and eCommerce sectors to be exempted from the movement control order (MCO) can be made through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0.

In a statement today, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said companies that have applied and received approvals for their applications through CIMS 2.0 do not need to re-apply, and could download and print approval letters for operation from 8pm on Monday, May 31.

“Those who are yet to submit an application, can do so today, from 8am onwards,” it said.