Application for special EPF withdrawal from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) can start applying for the special withdrawal via the portal, pengeluarankhas.kwsp.gov.my, which is also accessible via i-Akaun mobile application from April 1.

EPF in a statement today, announced that applications for the special withdrawal are open to members under 55 years old from April 1 to 30 while payment would be made on April 20.

“The payment would be made in one single payment and would be credited into the savings account of the depositor. Members need to ensure their bank accounts are active and are under their names,” according to the statement.

The statement also said joint accounts or accounts registered under the name of companies are not allowed and members could check the status of their applications from April 9 through the same portal.

EPF said members who wished to withdraw their savings are encouraged to check the balance of their EPF savings via i-Akaun, i-Akaun mobile application or EPF kiosks and the maximum withdrawal allowed is RM10,000 and the minimum is RM50.

“Members need to fully use up the balance in Account 2 before accessing their Account 1. Members have to maintain a minimum balance of RM100 in their account,” it said.

On March 6, the government announced allowing the special EPF withdrawal of RM10,000 to lighten the burden of Malaysians under 55 years old who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic from April 1 to 30.

“EPF reminds members to consider securing their future income and only withdraw their savings when absolutely necessary,” the statement said.

Further information on the special withdrawal facility can be obtained at ‘Ask ELYA’ on EPF website or contact Special Withdrawal Hotline at 03-8922 4848 from April 1 apart from meeting the member advisory officers at EPF branches nationwide for free advice on their savings.-Bernama