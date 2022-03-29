Applications for i-Push financing scheme open April 1: Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: Applications for the Pahang Micro Entrepreneur Financing Scheme (I-PUSH) will be open for a month starting this Friday (April 1), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix).

He said an allocation of RM20 million had been set aside for the scheme, which is expected to benefit over 2,500 entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Through I-PUSH, we are offering interest-free loans for a period of five years and recipients will be given a moratorium in the first year (of the repayment tenure). Applicants are entitled to loans between RM3,000 and RM10,000 according to the conditions set,” he told a press conference at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Among the conditions imposed is that the applicant must be over 18 years old, from the B40 group and not bankrupt, conducting business for over a year before or in March 2021 and registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Wan Rosdy said the state government would facilitate the application process in line with its aspiration to assist affected entrepreneurs to revive their businesses.

Applications for I-PUSH can be made online via smu.pahang.gov.my.