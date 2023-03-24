Appointment of those who lost in Umno polls to strengthen party: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the decision to appoint those who lost in the party's election to certain positions is part of an effort to strengthen the party.

“Those who won, didn’t win it all, those who lost, did not lose all, so this inclusiveness was to strengthen the party, which in the eyes of others, is in a state of chaos.

“Decisions were made at the division, Youth, Puteri, Wanita and national levels. I see a new wave and I have to be with them to build new strength in Umno and bring together the leaders at every level,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, was speaking to reporters after attending his ministry’s Ramadan event at Masjid Batu 8, Gombak North today.

The first meeting of the Umno Supreme Council (MT) 2023-2026 on Wednesday decided that Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil be appointed as an Umno Supreme council member, as well as the chairman of the Women and Family Affairs Council.

Also announced was the appointment of Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as chairman of the Kedah Umno Liaison Body and Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican as Umno Elections Department chief.

Shahrizat lost in the contest for the Wanita chief’s post, while Mahdzir and Reezal Merican lost in the vice-presidential race.

The Umno elections held last Saturday saw Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad retain the Wanita chief’s post while the three vice president posts were won by Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. -Bernama